Roma want to sign winger Leon Bailey on loan from Aston Villa, but they also have other options on their shortlist.

Bailey could depart Villa Park before the transfer window closes and has been looked at by a number of clubs, including Besiktas.

Roma have picked up the pace to try to take him to Italy and the winger’s agents are due to hold talks with the Serie A club today.

The Giallorossi would like to sign Bailey on an initial loan deal which also contains an option to buy if he impresses in Serie A.

However, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Bailey is ‘not the only option’ that Roma have.

The Italian giants look to have other irons in the fire in the event they cannot strike a deal which works for them with Aston Villa.

Villa are looking set for a busy end to the summer transfer window, having just landed Evann Guessand from French side Nice, while Jacob Ramsey could be sold to Newcastle United.

They are looking to bring back Marco Asensio, who was on loan at the club from Paris Saint-Germain last term.

Deal-maker Monchi has kept Asensio in his mind for much of the summer and Aston Villa could soon have scope to add him to the squad at Villa Park.

Unai Emery is also likely to need another centre-back adding to the mix.

Aston Villa saw Axel Disasi head back to Chelsea following the end of his loan stint at the end of last term.

They also loaned out defensive new boy Yasin Ozcan to Anderlecht to continue his development, after signing him from Turkish outfit Kasimpasa earlier this summer.

Emery will want to guide Aston Villa back into the Champions League in the new season and will need sufficient squad depth.