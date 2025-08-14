Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Dutch Eredivisie side FC Utrecht’s efforts to land Norman Bassette from Coventry City are ‘at a standstill’ due to the Sky Blues’ stance.

Frank Lampard got Coventry challenging for promotion last season and the club have backed him with signings to push again in the Championship, with Carl Rushworth and Kaine Kesler-Hayden the arrivals.

Luis Binks has left the club for Brondby, but more incomings and outgoings could be on the cards before the window slams shut.

Bit-part striker Bassette has been linked with a loan exit from the club, with Eredivisie side Utrecht showing concrete interest in him.

However, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the 20-year-old’s potential loan switch to Utrecht is on hold at the moment.

The deal is now ‘at a standstill’ and is ‘blocked by Coventry City’, who want a level for the option to buy which the Dutch side find to be ‘too high’.

Even though the talks are not progressing with Utrecht, they are still considered to be a concrete option for Bassette this summer.

Club Years Caen 2021-2024 Mechelen (loan) 2023-2024 Coventry City 2024- Norman Bassette’s career history

Frank Lampard did give him chances in Coventry’s pre-season, but he was not in the squad for Coventry’s opening two games of the new campaign.

Bassette joined the Championship club last summer from French outfit Caen and his deal runs until the summer of 2028, giving it another three years.

Coventry also have other possible departures to deal with at the moment.

One of their star players, in the shape of Jack Rudoni, is attracting firm attention from Southampton, as they are in talks with the Sky Blues for the attacking midfielder.