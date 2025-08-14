Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Out-of-favour Burnley defender Shurandy Sambo, who has been at the club for more than a year now, will make an important decision regarding his future tonight, as two clubs are lined up for him.

The Dutch defender spent 15 years at Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven before he left them last summer after his contract expired.

The ex-Netherlands youth international had 15 senior appearances for PSV to his name, but had a horrendous debut campaign at Turf Moor.

Sambo played 18 minutes of Championship football in one game and another 90 minutes in an EFL game against Wolves.

Except for those 108 minutes, he did not feature at all, and now that the Clarets are back in the Premier League, Sambo is preparing for his exit.

The 23-year-old primarily is a right-back, but he can play in several other positions, and that has attracted two clubs.

According to Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink, Serie A club Hellas Verona and Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam are keen on him.

And it has been suggested that he will now decide tonight where he wants to head on loan to get his career back on track with regular game time.

Sambo is set to have a meeting with the Dutch side on Thursday night and they are currently in pole position to loan him in.

However, Hellas Verona are very much alive in the race, and if his talks do not go positively with the Eredivisie club, he will go to the Serie A side.

But if everything goes well, he will go through his medical on Friday to head out on loan from Turf Moor.