Talk that Celtic are moving to sign Tyrell Malacia has left those around him ‘surprised’ as the defender has not heard anything about heading to Celtic Park.

Brendan Rodgers is expected to do business before the transfer window closes as he looks to strengthen his Celtic squad.

A number of players are under the microscope at Parkhead, including West Ham United midfielder Andy Irving, who also has interest from the Bundesliga.

The Scottish champions have now also been linked with moving for Manchester United flop Malacia, who spent the second half of last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven back in his native Holland.

Malacia has had an offer from Saudi Arabia, but the left-back has not rushed into accepting it.

Whether there will be an offer from Celtic remains to be seen, but those around him have been left ‘surprised’ at the talk of an approach, according to Dutch journalist Joost Blaauwhof.

Malacia has not heard anything from Scotland so far.

Manager Time at Club Brendan Rodgers June 2023 – present Ange Postecoglou June 2021 – June 2023 Neil Lennon February 2019 – February 2021 Brendan Rodgers May 2016 – February 2019 Ronny Deila June 2014 – May 2016 Last five permanent Celtic managers

He is currently training as usual with Manchester United and the jury is very much out on where he will end up.

Manchester United forked out €15m as an initial fee to land Malacia from Feyenoord in the summer of 2022.

He struggled to make an impact and then suffered a bad knee injury which kept him out for a lengthy period.

Manchester United sent him to PSV Eindhoven on loan for the second half of last season and a former Netherlands star soon advised the club to try to sign him permanently.

The defender is up for sale this summer as the Red Devils look to offload him and cut their losses.

Malacia will be looking to make sure whatever move he makes this summer is the right one, with playing regular football week in, week out, a key consideration for the Dutchman following a tough two years.