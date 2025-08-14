Warren Little/Getty Images

Hull City had been ‘quietly confident’ that they would win the race to loan Manchester United’s Toby Collyer, but he is now West Brom bound instead.

The Tigers are operating under a transfer embargo which means they cannot pay transfer fee or a loan fee for a player at the moment – nevertheless they have made some impressive signings such as John Lundstram and Oli McBurnie.

They were aiming to scoop up Collyer on loan from Manchester United too and it did appear they would do so.

Now though Collyer is set to join another Championship side in the shape of West Brom, which comes as a big disappointment for Hull.

The Tigers had been ‘quietly confident’ that Collyer would be joining them, according to journalist Rich Fay.

It is suggested that the structure of the deal that West Brom put on the table was ultimately more appealing for Manchester United.

Collyer will now be looking to clock regular game time under rookie boss Ryan Mason at West Brom.

Season Position 2024–25 9th (Championship) 2023–24 5th (Championship — lost in play‑off semi‑finals) 2022–23 9th (Championship) 2021–22 10th (Championship) 2020–21 19th (Premier League) West Brom’s last five league finishes

The Baggies have high expectations and Manchester United will also want Collyer to be involved in a promotion battle.

A departure for Collyer, 21, also leaves Manchester United with one fewer option in midfield heading into the new Premier League season.

The defensive midfielder made six Premier League appearances for the Red Devils last season, along with turning out four times in their Europa League campaign.

Collyer’s switch to West Brom on loan will be his first move out of Old Trafford.

West Brom are due to take on big spenders Wrexham away from home in the Championship on Saturday and it remains to be seen if Collyer’s move will be completed in time for him to feature in the match.

The Baggies will be without defender Torbjorn Heggem, who they are selling to Italian side Bologna.