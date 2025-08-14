Michael Regan/Getty Images

Turkish giants Besiktas ‘have seriously entered’ the race to land Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey and Villa ‘have been informed’ of their interest.

Bailey is a player that Villa are prepared to offload before the transfer window slams shut at the start of September and Roma have been leading the push of late.

The Italians have been eyeing an initial loan, with an option to buy, and Bailey’s camp were due to in Italy today for talks over personal terms.

Roma though have also lodged a bid for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, as they explore bringing him to the Italian capital.

Bailey may now have another serious option on his table in the shape of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Besiktas.

The Turkish giants asked about him earlier in the transfer window.

Now, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, they ‘have seriously entered the race’ to land Bailey, following up on their previous interest.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Talks are taking place and Aston Villa ‘have been informed’ that Besiktas want to sign the winger.

Villa are prepared to let Bailey move on from Villa Park this summer if the deal on the table is the right one.

They are selling Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle United and offloading Bailey would also generate room on the wage bill.

Football chief Monchi would like to bring back Marco Asensio, who was on loan at Aston Villa from Paris Saint-Germain for the second half of last season.

Whether Besiktas prove to be an acceptable destination for Bailey remains to be seen, but talks are happening and the Turkish giants could provide him with a platform to play week in, week out, in Istanbul.

Besiktas kick off their Turkish Super Lig campaign this coming weekend when they play host to Eyupspor.