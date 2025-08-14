Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former Liverpool Under-21s coach Barry Lewtas has taken up an England role after his departure in the summer.

Lewtas has been appointed the head coach of England Under-16s on an interim basis until December 2025.

He will also assist Ben Futcher for England Under-20s, along with with Tom Huddlestone, again on an interim basis.

Lewtas left Liverpool after spending twelve years with the club, feeling that “sometimes you just know the time is right for a new adventure” and adding: “I really feel the perfect time for me is now.”

He worked with every age group beginning with the Under-12s, before working his way up to the Under-21s.

Lewtas spent two years with the Under-18s, during which he oversaw a victorious campaign in the FA Youth Cup in 2019.

The last five seasons have been spent at Under-21s level while also having the added responsibility of coaching the Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League.

Conor Bradley, Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah are some of the well known recent names to have worked under him.

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher also worked with Lewtas, who praised him for his calm head.

Harvey Elliott, though already a senior player when he signed for Liverpool, was part of Lewtas’ Youth League teams.

Lewtas’ remit at the academy was player development and not team success, with the focus on preparing players suited to Jurgen Klopp and latterly Arne Slot’s system.

If that was the benchmark, then Lewtas could be considered a resounding success, with the minutes contributed by the academy graduates for Liverpool being more than that of any side last season, as the Reds emerged Premier League champions.

Michael Beale and Neil Critchley, Lewtas’ predecessors at Liverpool, left seeking a role in senior football.

Lewtas too, ostensibly, will look to use the experience with the Young Lions to enhance his reputation within the game before seeking a managerial role.