Brazilian giants Palmeiras have ‘finalised’ the details of a deal with Rangers to land full-back Jefte, with the agreement ‘concluded in London’.

The Gers have been vigilant with their signings this summer, after they experienced a bit of a quiet start to their window.

Djeidi Gassama, Mikey Moore, Oliver Antman, Thelo Aasgaard and Emmanuel Fernandez are just some of the fresh faces that Russell Martin has so far been able to bring in to Ibrox.

However, in terms of outgoings, only the departure of Robin Propper has brought in cash, but now more are in the pipeline.

Ridvan Yilmaz has been consistently linked with an exit and he could go.

Now fellow full-back Jefte is set to head through the door, with Palmeiras having been in talks over taking him back to Brazil.

There has been a verbal agreement between Jefte and Palmeiras on the basis of a five-year contract and the Brazilian side sent an official representative to London for talks with Rangers.

Jefte’s agent, the representative and Rangers met on Thursday in London and Palmeiras ‘finalised’ the last details of the deal, with the negotiations ‘concluded in London’, according to Brazilian outlet UOL.

Player From Fee Tore Andre Flo Chelsea £12m Ryan Kent Liverpool £6.5m Michael Ball Everton £6.5m Danilo Feyenoord £6m Mikel Arteta Barcelona £5.8m Rangers’s top 5 record transfers

Palmeiras will now be looking to push the move over the line soon and snap up Jefte, who has been rated highly.

It is unclear what level of fee has been agreed between the two clubs.

Last summer, Jefte arrived at Ibrox from Fluminense for a fee of £680,000 and he heavily featured in his debut campaign in Scotland.

Jefte played 52 matches, clocking more than 4,200 minutes, and some eyebrows may be raised at selling him.

He was even linked with a possible move to Chelsea earlier this year, but then Rangers boss Philippe Clement claimed it was too soon to think of such a switch.

Clement insisted that Ibrox was the right place for Jefte to develop.

Just months later, Rangers are now waving him goodbye and time will tell whether they come to regret it.