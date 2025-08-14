George Wood/Getty Images

Rangers and West Ham United have both put in bids for Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles, but the deals are ‘now off’, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

Wednesday have seen a number of departures of key players over the course of the summer, with even Danny Rohl moving on from his position as boss.

They are operating under a transfer embargo as financial issues continue to bite, but have been attempting to strengthen.

Manchester United defender Harry Amass is a player that Sheffield Wednesday want to sign on loan, but they face competition.

Clubs have been eyeing the remaining crown jewels at Hillsborough, of which promising young goalkeeper Charles is one.

Sheffield Wednesday have slapped a huge £8m price tag on his head, but may well be unlikely to get that if they do get pressured into a sale.

Now it has emerged that Rangers and West Ham have put offers of over £1m on the table, with most of the money up front.

Season Position 2024–25 12th (Championship) 2023–24 20th (Championship) 2022–23 3rd (League One, promoted via play-offs) 2021–22 4th (League One) 2020–21 24th (Championship, relegated) Sheffield Wednesday’s last five league finishes

However, Sheffield Wednesday have not responded to either club, meaning the deal are ‘now off’.

The Owls are likely to view both offers as hugely low and attempts to take advantage of their poor financial situation.

Rangers currently have Jack Butland as their number 1, but there have been concerns about his form for the last 12 months and the Gers have been linked with wanting another goalkeeper.

West Ham have just snapped up Mads Hermansen from Leicester, but could view a cut-price deal for Charles as one too good to pass up on if it can be done.

Sheffield Wednesday fans are hoping for a takeover to address their financial situation and former Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor has admitted he is monitoring the situation at Hillsborough.