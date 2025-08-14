Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Birmingham City, Derby County and QPR are all in the mix for Koki Saito, with a ‘decision to be made’ on where he will play this season, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

Saito spent last season in the Championship with QPR and made an impression by making five goal contributions in 39 matches.

The Japanese, who is on the books at Belgian side Lommel, is now a wanted man and is expected to be on the move again.

QPR and Derby have both put offers to him, while Birmingham are also among the teams bidding to land him.

There is interest from the Netherlands in the shape of FC Twente and moving there would give Saito top flight football.

It is suggested that the Japanese is rated at the £5m mark; Lommel snapped him up from Yokohama FC in 2021.

Now a decision is to be made on where Saito will be playing this season and all the interested clubs will be waiting to see if they can land him or not.

Club Years Yokohama FC 2018-2020 Lommel 2021- Sparta Rotterdam (loan) 2022-2024 QPR (loan) 2024-2025 Koki Saito’s career history

At St Andrew’s, Saito would have the opportunity to team up with his countryman Kyogo Furuhashi, who Birmingham snapped up earlier this summer from French side Rennes.

QPR though are a club that Saito knows well and that may count for much when the midfielder comes to make his decision.

Derby meanwhile, under John Eustace, have shown ambition in the transfer market and believe that Saito fits the bill.

The Rams have also been showing interest in Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist, with the Blues having reduced their asking price for the 21-year-old.

Saito has represented Japan at every age level up to the Under-23s and will want to establish himself as a senior international, especially heading into a World Cup year.