Everton are set for a cash windfall from Nathan Broadhead’s move from Ipswich Town, as Wrexham prepare to pay big money for the former Toffee.

The Wales international started his career with Welsh outfit Bangor City and was at Wrexham’s academy until he was ten years old.

He was then with Everton and after three loan spells away from Goodison to continue his development, he left permanently in January 2023 after making two official appearances.

Ipswich signed him when they were in League One for £1.5m and he was an important part of the team even in the 2023-24 campaign.

Now, after two and a half years at Portman Road, Broadhead is set for an exit to his boyhood club, Wrexham.

The newly promoted Championship side are paying a whopping £10m for the 27-year-old attacker.

And now it has been suggested that Ipswich are not the only club who are getting money for him, as Everton are also getting part of his transfer fee.

Club Years Everton 2017-2023 Burton Albion (loan) 2019-2020 Sunderland (loan) 2021-2022 Wigan Athletic (loan) 2022-2023 Ipswich Town 2023- Nathan Broadhead’s career history

According to journalist Harry Watkinson, Everton did include a sell-on clause in the agreement to let Broadhead join Ipswich.

It is not yet clear what percentage sell-on clause Everton have, but they could well be in line for a share of over £1m of the fee.

Broadhead has 61 Championship appearances under his belt for Ipswich, in which he scored 18 goals and provided four assists.

Wrexham are showing that they want to get promoted to the Premier League and are not afraid to splash the cash for big-name players.

Even though Everton are confirmed to benefit from Broadhead’s switch to Wrexham, it most likely will not be enough to have a big effect on their transfer activity for the remainder of the window.