Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Chinese Super League side Shandong Taishan have ‘concrete’ interest in former Rangers boss Philippe Clement and have made ‘initial’ contact with the Belgian, who would earn over €1m if he takes the manager’s job.

Clement started his coaching career in Belgium with Belgian Pro League giants Club Brugge, where he served as an interim.

He was Club Brugge’s manager for three years and was even appointed by Ligue 1 giants Monaco in the 2022-23 campaign.

In the summer of 2023, Scottish Premiership giants Rangers appointed Clement and he signed a four-year contract at the club.

The 51-year-old finished second in his first season at Ibrox, but in the second campaign, Celtic were head and shoulders above the Gers.

Rangers fans eventually turned against Clement and things became tough for the Belgian boss at Ibrox.

In late February this year, the Gers sacked him, and club legend Barry Ferguson was appointed until the end of the last campaign to steady the ship.

Manager Time at Club Russell Martin June 2025 – present Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Giovanni van Bronckhorst November 2021 – November 2022 Steven Gerrard June 2018 – November 2021 Last five permanent Rangers managers

Clement has been without work since he left Rangers in February, but he could now return to the game in China.

According to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, Chinese Super League club Shandong Taishan have made contact with the Belgian, who they have concrete interest in.

Peng Han is currently the interim manager of Taishan Dui and they are trying to convince Clement to join them in January.

However, persuading Clement is expected not to be easy, as the 51-year-old wants to go to a top European club and he will need to undergo rehabilitation following hip surgery.

Shandong Taishan are ready to pay more than €1m in a yearly salary to Clement, and it remains to be seen when he is ready to work again, where he decides to go.