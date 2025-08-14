Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Giovanni Leoni has completed his medical today, as he is set to join Liverpool from Parma on a permanent deal.

The Reds have shown their bang-on efficiency this summer in the transfer window with the signings so far.

Their summer window business has received a lot of plaudits, and they continue to impress after they were crowned the Premier League champions last season.

Parma’s in-demand 18-year-old centre-back Leoni, who had a host of clubs interested in him, is closing in on a move to Anfield.

The Reds and the Ennio Tardini club agreed a deal for the teenager on Wednesday, and things have picked up pace since.

Today, Arne Slot also admitted that a deal has been agreed for Leoni, who arrived in England to go through his medical tests.

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, the Italy Under-19 international has now completed his medical tests as well.

Manager Time at Club Arne Slot June 2024 – present Jürgen Klopp October 2015 – May 2024 Brendan Rodgers June 2012 – October 2015 Kenny Dalglish January 2011 – May 2012 Roy Hodgson July 2010 – January 2011 Last five permanent Liverpool managers

The Reds are paying a chunky €35m package to Parma for Leoni, and the Serie A club are also keeping a ten per cent sell-on clause for him.

Liverpool are thin on central defender options following Jarell Quansah’s departure and Joe Gomez’s injury.

Slot needs more options for that position and Leoni is joining the Premier League giants as an active part of the manager’s plans.

All eyes will be on the Reds to see when they announce the capture of the highly rated defender.