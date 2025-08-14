Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Leeds United are looking at Leicester City defender James Justin, who has also been linked with Everton in recent days, according to The Athletic.

Daniel Farke has made a number of signings over the course of the summer so far as he looks to get Leeds ready for the Premier League.

The Whites are close to adding free agent striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but that will not signal the end of their business.

Leeds want to sign another winger to add to the mix, especially as Manor Solomon headed back to Tottenham Hotspur when his loan ended.

Defence has been bolstered with the likes of Lukas Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Gabriel Gudmundsson, but a right-back is also on Leeds’ mind and they are showing interest in Leicester’s Justin.

Justin played for Leicester in the Premier League last season, but could not help to plug the leaks in a poor Foxes defence as they were relegated under Ruud van Nistelrooy.

He started Leicester’s opening Championship game of the season, but given relegation, the Foxes could be vulnerable to losing him.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Everton have also been linked with an interest in James in recent days as David Moyes looks at signing another full-back.

And that could mean Everton and Leeds battling for the 27-year-old if they both firm up their interest.

That would likely suit Leicester as it could allow them to create a bidding war and real competition for his signature.

Leeds have been keen on Justin for a number of years and in 2018, when he was on the books at Luton Town, were interested.

At the time, Justin was just 19 years old.

He was snapped up just a year later by Leicester and has been on the books at the King Power Stadium ever since.

Justin won the FA Cup with the Foxes in the 2020/21 campaign, while he helped them win the Championship in the 2023/24 season.

The defender is currently on 99 career Premier League appearances and it remains to be seen if Everton or Leeds will hand him his 100th.