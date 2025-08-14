Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have booked a medical for Manchester City midfielder James McAtee after agreeing a fee for him.

Forest have been working to find an agreement with Manchester City since having an initial offer turned down by the Cityzens.

They have now found the magic number and will pay an initial fee of £22m for him, which will rise to £30m.

The deal will also contain add-ons, while Manchester City will retain a sell-on clause which could mean even more money coming their way in the future.

Nottingham Forest, moving quickly, have now booked a medical for McAtee, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Forest will look to push McAtee through his medical quickly and then, if he can come through without any issues, he can put pen to paper to a contract at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest managed to successfully keep Morgan Gibbs-White earlier this summer and are now showing him their ambition in the market.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

McAtee, 22, came through the youth set-up at Manchester City, but had to leave for a real consistent spell of game time.

He went on loan to Sheffield United for two years and played for the Blades on a regular basis.

Now McAtee will try to be a difference maker at Nottingham Forest as they look to prove how well they did last season in the Premier League was not a flash in the pan.

Nottingham Forest are also in the Europa League this season and McAtee will relish the chance to play European football at the City Ground for his new club.