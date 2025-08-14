Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Hellas Verona star Jackson Tchatchouna is entering ‘important days’ for his future as Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Italian sides chase his signature.

Wolves have been trying their best to sign a right-sided full-back, after Nelson Semedo chose to leave following the end of his contract.

That was a blow the Molineux outfit have not dealt with, unlike left-sided full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri’s departure, which was covered by the arrival of Norwegian defender David Moller Wolfe from AZ Alkmaar.

They were keen on Spanish right-backs, Marc Pubill and Juanlu Sanchez, but Pubill snubbed Wolves for Atletico Madrid, while Sanchez wants to join Napoli.

Ki-Jana Hoever, Pedro Lima and Matt Doherty can play in that position, but they are exploring the market to bring in a quality right-back.

According to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, Tchatchouna is entering ‘important days’ regarding his future, with Nottingham Forest and Italian sides keen.

Wolves are also namechecked as being interested on taking the Hellas Verona full-back to England.

Club AC Milan Nottingham Forest Everton Wolves Clubs linked with Jackson Tchatchoua

It is unclear which Italian sides Wolves and Nottingham Forest might have to battle for Tchatchoua, but AC Milan were linked with him earlier this summer.

The 23-year-old has been of interest to another Premier League side in the shape of Everton as well, as the Merseyside club scouted him back in May.

Tchatchouna can play out wide in multiple positions and with two years left on his current deal, multiple clubs from Europe are keeping tabs on him.

He joined Hellas Verona only last summer on a permanent deal and quickly started to catch the eye in Italian football.

Now the defender could well fancy a move away from Hellas Verona as the next step in his career and the coming days look crucial to determining whether that happens and which club Tchatchoua might join if he does depart.