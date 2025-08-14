Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Rennes have accepted an offer for Arnaud Kalimuendo, who recently turned down a move to Leeds United, from Nottingham Forest.

The Tricky Trees have strengthened their frontline with the arrivals of Dan Ndoye and Igor Jesus, reacting to the loss of Anthony Elanga, as they will be playing in the Europa League.

They are on the verge of bringing another number 9, to create more competition for the starting striker role with Chris Wood and new boy Jesus.

Newcastle United need to bring in more than one striker following Callum Wilson’s departure and Alexander Isak’s stance of leaving the club has made them look for a quality option.

Rennes hitman Kalimuendo has been an option for them, and Newcastle have been in the mix to sign him, with Brentford also keen.

Now, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Nottingham Forest are ‘very close’ to signing the 23-year-old.

The French hitman had an option in the Premier League recently in the shape of Leeds United, but he rejected the chance to move to Elland Road.

Leeds have been hunting another striker and though they are now set to land Dominic Calvert-Lewin, they may want another as the former Everton man has struggled to stay fit in recent seasons.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Rennes have now accepted a deal worth €30m from Nottingham Forest, who will look to get the deal over the line quickly.

Crucially, Kalimuendo has agreed a contract with Nottingham Forest, which should see the move go through without any issue.

That will see Kalimuendo, who Leeds also chased in 2022, come up against the Whites in the Premier League this season.

Last season, the French striker had an impressive campaign, as he scored 17 Ligue 1 goals in 33 appearances.

He will be looking to replicate that form in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest.

And now it remains to be seen how fast the Tricky Trees complete the formalities in Kalimuendo’s deal, as they start their Premier League campaign on Sunday against Brentford.