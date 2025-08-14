Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Jackson Tchatchoua, who Everton scouted at the end of last season, is to fly over to England for a medical on Friday with Wolves, according to journalist John Percy.

Everton are still in the market for a right-back and hold an interest in Leicester City’s James Justin, who is also on Leeds United’s radar.

They have also looked at Hellas Verona’s highly rated Tchatchoua and watched him in May.

The Cameroon international has also been of interest to Nottingham Forest, but it is Wolves who are now rapidly closing in on him.

Wolves have been in search of a right-back who can also operate further down the flank if needed and suffered snubs from Marc Pubill and Juanlu Sanchez.

Now they are set to land Tchatchoua, with a fee over just over £10m having been agreed with Hellas Verona for him.

The defender is flying into England on Friday, when Wolves will then put him through his medical paces.

Season Position 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th 2020–21 13th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

If Tchatchoua can come through the tests without an issue then he will be able to put pen to paper to a contract at Molineux.

Wolves, who have been looking to replace Nelson Semedo, will hope that the Hellas Verona man can hit the ground running in the Premier League.

He was born in Belgium and part of Charleroi’s youth set-up.

Hellas Verona first signed him on loan to take a close look and then bought him last year, taking him to Italy on a permanent basis.

Tchatchoua is an attack minded full-back and Wolves boss Vitor Pereria will be looking to get the most out of that aspect of his game once he is in through the door at Molineux.

All eyes will be on who Everton turn to for their own right-back need in the coming weeks.