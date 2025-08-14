Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Stuart Armstrong is ‘open’ to returning to Sheffield Wednesday and the Owls are closing in on him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Wednesday have had what could only be termed as their annus horribilis, beginning with cashflow problems in March leading to late wage payments for their players.

They have lurched from problem to problem since and a number of key starts have since left the club.

Hillsborough’s North Stand was also closed by the city council because of concerns around its structural integrity.

The Owls were hit with a triple transfer embargo, including one for registration, for non-payment of transfer fees to other clubs, player wages and money owed to the HMRC.

Sheffield Wednesday are trying to strengthen while keeping in line with the restrictions of the embargo, with Manchester United’s Harry Amass a target.

Armstrong, who was not on the retained list Sheffield Wednesday released in May, is still a free agent.

Season Position 2024–25 12th (Championship) 2023–24 20th (Championship) 2022–23 3rd (League One, promoted via play-offs) 2021–22 4th (League One) 2020–21 24th (Championship, relegated) Sheffield Wednesday’s last five league finishes

He is ‘open’ to making a return to Hillsborough and Sheffield Wednesday are now closing in on securing him.

For Wednesday, Armstrong, represents an obvious choice given their present circumstances.

The dark clouds around Sheffield Wednesday appear to be clearing up slowly, with the council lifting the notice on the North Stand.

Wednesday’s players meanwhile, have shown gumption on the pitch, falling to a late goal to Leicester City in their season opener, before seeing off Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Cup on penalties.

The Owls will need to scurry in the transfer market to augment a thread-bare squad though, to stand a chance of salvaging this season, especially given that a new management team led by Danny Rohl’s former assistant Henrik Pedersen is in place.