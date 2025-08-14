Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Talk that Beto has fallen out of favour with Everton boss David Moyes is ‘untrue’ and the striker continues to have a good relationship with the manager and his staff.

Two summers ago, the Premier League side paid a hefty £25.8m to Italian club Udinese for the Lisbon-born striker.

Beto signed a four-year deal at the Merseyside club and he mostly played as backup for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

However, the Hill Dickinson club have invested heavily to sign Thierno Barry, who will be a big contender to be the starting number 9 for Moyes, meaning despite Calvert-Lewin’s exit, Beto faces more limited game time.

Besiktas looked at him earlier in the summer, while Atalanta then consider him to be a possible target.

It has been suggested in some quarters that now Beto is firmly out of favour with boss Moyes, something which could point towards a late window exit.

However, according to journalist Harry Watkinson, the claims regarding Beto falling out of favour with Moyes are ‘untrue’ and he continues to have a good relationship with the boss and his staff.

Person Position David Moyes Manager Alan Irvine Assistant Billy McKinlay Assistant Leighton Baines Assistant David Lucas Goalkeeping coach Charlie Adam Set piece coach Everton coaching staff

The 27-year-old hitman is very much seen as an important part of Everton’s plans, as the Toffees are starting their journey at the Hill Dickinson Stadium from this campaign.

Beto shares an ‘excellent’ relationship with the Everton boss and the backroom staff also value him highly.

He scored 12 goals and provided one assist in 35 all competition games last season, as Moyes got positive results following his appointment.

The Toffees start their Premier League season next week against Leeds United, and it remains to be seen who will start up front for them at Elland Road on Monday.

If Beto is clearly understudy to Barry, Everton could have to deal with approaches for him before the transfer window closes on 1st September.