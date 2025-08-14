Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Crystal Palace and Nice have agreed on a deal worth €4m for out-of-favour Eagles striker Odsonne Edouard, but ‘there is not yet’ an agreement on personal terms.

Free goalkeeper signing Walter Benitez and left-back Borna Sosa have been Crystal Palace’s only signings so far in the ongoing window.

However, now some of their attacking stars are attracting transfer interest with a little more than 15 days left in the window.

Edouard, who is not in Oliver Glasner’s plans for the upcoming season, is wanted by Ligue 1 club Nice.

The French top-flight side lost their star attacker, Evann Guessand, to fellow Premier League side Aston Villa, and now they are looking to bring in Edouard to replace him.

It was suggested on Wednesday that the clubs were making progress in talks and the player was ‘very much’ interested.

Now, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Nice and Crystal Palace have an agreement in place for the Frenchman on a deal worth €4m.

Club Years Paris Saint-Germain 2015-2018 Toulouse (loan) 2016-2017 Celtic (loan) 2017-2018 Celtic 2018-2021 Crystal Palace 2021- Leicester City (loan) 2024-2025 Odsonne Edouard’s career history

Earlier this month, it looked like he would complete a move to Spanish club Girona, but the 27-year-old rejected a move.

Even though Edouard wants to join Nice, a personal term agreement between the player and the club is still missing.

Last season, he had an awful loan spell at Leicester City, before which, Palace extended his contract until the summer of 2026, and now they are set to bring in cash from offloading him.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, liked by Newcastle United, and Eberechi Eze, wanted by Tottenham Hotspur, are attracting transfer interest as well, and Crystal Palace could be in need of getting in more than one forward option their main attacking options end up leaving the club.