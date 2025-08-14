Carl Recine/Getty Images

Jacob Ramsey will be in line to make his Newcastle United debut against Liverpool as a deal is ‘very unlikely’ to be finalised for him to play this weekend.

Newcastle have agreed a fee of £38m with Aston Villa to land the highly rated midfielder and are moving to close the transfer net around him.

Talks between the two clubs were expected to proceed quickly and they have done, with Ramsey heading to Newcastle today to start his medical tonight.

Despite that offering a chance to get him registered before midday on Friday, in order to face, ironically, Aston Villa, that is ‘very unlikely’, according to journalist Craig Hope.

The paperwork relating to the deal will instead be ‘completed over the weekend’.

That puts the midfielder in line to make his Newcastle debut against the champions, Liverpool.

Newcastle are due to welcome Liverpool to St James’ Park on Monday 25th August and Ramsey could well be in Eddie Howe’s starting lineup for that clash.

Liverpool are chasing wantaway Newcastle striker Alexander Isak and the Magpies are unlikely to want Isak to line up against them in that game even if they do sell him to the Reds.

The Magpies have hit the accelerator on their transfer business in recent days, with defender Malick Thiaw snapped up from AC Milan.

Thiaw turned down a number of big clubs in order to be able to make the move to Newcastle.

With Ramsey in through the door, Newcastle may well now focus intently on securing a new striker, or two.

They have zeroed in on Crystal Palace hitman Jean-Philippe Mateta as a real option if they do end up having to sell the unhappy Isak, who does not want to play for them again.