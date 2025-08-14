Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Greek giants Panathinaikos ‘will not have talks’ over selling striker Fotis Ioannidis for less than €25m, amid Leeds United now showing interest in signing him.

The Whites are preparing for their opening Premier League game, but the recruitment team are still hard at work, with the club’s business far from done.

Strengthening in attack remains a priority, despite the imminent capture of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is set to wear the white of Leeds this season with the ex-Evertonian joining Lukas Nmecha in the forward arrivals.

Patrick Bamford has fallen out of favour with Daniel Farke and Mateo Joseph has departed on loan to Mallorca.

Considering the injury records of Calvert-Lewin and Nmecha, and with Bamford told to find a club, Farke has been seeking further reinforcements for his forward line.

That search has now led Leeds to Greece, with the Whites showing interest in snapping up Panathinaikos’ prolific striker Ioannidis.

However, according to Greek daily Sportime, Panathinaikos ‘will not have talks’ over selling their prize asset for under €25m to €30m amid interest from Leeds.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

The Greek side value the striker highly and Leeds will have to dig deep into their budget just to persuade them to sit down at the table for talks.

Further, Ioannidis was a target for Ipswich last season, with the Tractor Boys seeing two bids turned down.

The Greek international has six goals for the national team, including a brace against Finland, to his name.

Demand for Ioannidis was sky-high last season, after a campaign in which he notched up 23 goals and nine assists in all competitions.

It remains to be seen if Panathinaikos can extract the kind of fee that was touted about last summer, after a season which saw returns from Ioannidis revert to the mean, with eleven goals.

Leeds take on Everton at Elland Road on Monday in their opening fixture in the Premier League and Farke will be focused on finding solutions from within for that game.