Trabzonspor’s talks with Crystal Palace for attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada are ‘continuing positively’, as they look to take the Japanese to Turkey.

Crystal Palace signed Kamada from Italian Serie A side Lazio last summer on a two-year contract and last season he made 35 appearances in the Premier League, though started only 15 games.

Kamada played a key role in helping Crystal Palace win the FA Cup with an impressive performance against Manchester City in the final.

He has now entered the final year of his contract with Palace and it is suggested that the London outfit are open to offers.

The Japanese international has suitors in Turkey in the form of Trabzonspor, who have already done business in England this summer, signing Paul Onuachu from Southampton.

Trabzonspor want to acquire the services of Kamada, who offers versatility with his ability to play in different roles.

The Turkish outfit have accelerated their efforts to land the 29-year-old, as they even have made an official offer to Crystal Palace to secure a deal in recent days.

Club Years Sagan Tosu 2015-2017 Eintracht Frankfurt 2017-2023 Sint-Truiden 2018-2019 Lazio 2023-2024 Crystal Palace 2024- Daichi Kamada’s career history

According to Turkish outlet Gunebakis, following from the offer, Trabzonspor’s talks with Crystal Palace for Kamada, are ‘continuing positively’.

Trabzonspor will be looking to try to get a deal over the line for the 29-year-old before the transfer window in Turkey closes.

If things go well for Trabzonspor then Kamada might have played his last game for the Eagles against Manchester City in the Community Shield game.

Crystal Palace have had a quiet transfer window so far and they might lose Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze before the window closes, in what would be a huge blow.

It remains to be seen whether Palace will let Kamada leave without bringing in a replacement in midfield.