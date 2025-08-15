Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Brazilian outfit Cruzeiro have deemed the demands made to sign Crystal Palace attacker Matheus Franca to be ‘unfeasible’ and a deal is now off.

Crystal Palace have been forced to play the waiting game in the summer transfer window due to uncertainty about what European competition they would be in.

Only Malcolm Ebiowei’s departure to League One club Blackpool has brought in cash for the coffers at Selhurst Park.

Youngsters David Ozoh and Joe Whitworth have gone back to Derby County and Exeter City, respectively, in the ongoing window.

Franca, who joined Palace from Flamengo two years ago for a whopping €20m, when he was considered a top prospect for the future, has had a tough time settling in at Selhurst Park.

The Brazilian attacker has played 19 games in two years for Crystal Palace, and in recent days, he has been linked with a return to Brazil.

Talks intensified between Brazilian side Cruzeiro and the Premier League side for Franca earlier this week over a potential deal.

Club Years Flamengo 2021-2023 Crystal Palace 2023- Matheus Franca

But now, according to Goal Brasil, Cruzeiro are not going ahead with the deal.

Cruzeiro believe that the salary demands from Franca, combined with Crystal Palace’s demands, make the deal ‘unfeasible’ now.

The salary that the club would have to pay for Franca would make him one of the three highest paid players at the club.

Palace forked out €20m for Franca and would like to recoup the sum if he is to leave on a permanent deal.

As things stand, there appears to be little chance that Franca will be heading to Cruzeiro this summer.

It remains to be seen if any other club will come for the 21-year-old Crystal Palace attacker before the window closes or if he will end up staying at the club under Oliver Glasner.

He may have reason to hope for more chances at Selhurst Park, especially if Odsonne Edouard and Eberechi Eze depart.