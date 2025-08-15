Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has pointed out that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will bring in Premier League experience to the squad and thinks he is still on his way up in terms of his career.

The 28-year-old centre forward left Everton after the expiry of his contract in the summer and he was offered to Fiorentina as recently as last week, but a deal failed to see daylight as the club and the player’s priorities did not match.

Leeds want to add to their forward department but have suffered setbacks with several targets, one of them being Rodrigo Muniz, who said farewell to his Fulham team-mates as he is keen to join Atalanta.

Now with time running out, the Whites’ hierarchy have opted to go for Calvert-Lewin despite Leeds and the player both not having each other at the top of their priority lists.

Farke revealed that Leeds have been targeting players with the record of performing at the top level, fulfilling certain age criteria and added that Calvert-Lewin has ticked all the requirements.

The Leeds boss pointed out that the centre forward is a proven Premier League-level player and added that despite struggling with injuries, he made over 26 appearances last season.

He is of the view that a move to Elland Road for Calvert-Lewin offers him an opportunity to revive his career and stressed that Leeds are gaining a forward with all the qualities they desire.

Striker Joel Piroe Lukas Nmecha Patrick Bamford Dominic Calvert-Lewin Leeds United’s striker options

“We have been quite open and honest about being awake at full-back and also adding some quality to our offence in several positions”, Farke said in a press conference.

“Dominic obviously is a proven player at the Premier League level.

“First of all, it is important for all new signings; we want to sign players as a newly promoted side who have delivered on a top level, but they are also at a good age, on their way up the hill in their career, not on the way down.

“These boxes are all ticked by Dominic.

“He is at a really good age, proven at Premier League level with way more than 200 games and 60 goals at this level.

“I think he made eleven appearances for the England team and scored four goals.

“We do not have to speak about his qualities; he has more or less all the skills that you would like your striker to have.

“His last few seasons were a bit interrupted by a few injuries, but during this he still managed to play 26 games last season.

“A chance for him to also revive his career and reach former heights when he was outstanding at Premier League level is also a big chance for us because we have got a proven Premier League player.”

Leeds will open their Premier League campaign against Everton on Monday.