Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images

Everton and West Ham United ‘are monitoring’ the situation around Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The Mali international was brought to England by Brighton back in 2018 from Ligue 1 side Lille and started to make an impact.

Spurs paid £30m to the Seagulls three years ago to sign the central midfielder and his contract in north London expires next year.

The 28-year-old started only 16 Premier League matches last season and there have been question marks over whether he will stay at Tottenham beyond the end of the transfer window.

Turkish outfit Fenerbahce were keen on Bissouma, but after chasing him, they decided not to put in an offer for the Spurs man.

Now, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Everton and West Ham ‘are monitoring’ the situation around the experienced midfielder.

Bissouma’s preferred option is to stay at Tottenham, but Thomas Frank may well want to offload him and then he would consider his options, with remaining in the Premier League the aim.

Club Years Real Bamako 2014-2016 Lille 2016-2018 Brighton & Hove Albion 2018-2022 Tottenham Hotspur 2022- Yves Bissouma’s career history

It has been suggested that he will be eligible for British citizenship in a year’s time and that is a major factor in his desire to stay in England.

Moving to either Everton or West Ham would satisfy that desire, while signing for the Hammers would even keep him in London.

West Ham boss Graham Potter is making landing a midfielder his next priority after the capture of goalkeeper Mads Hermansen from Leicester City.

The Hammers have been trying for Southampton’s Mateus Fernandes, but face having to dig deep as Saints will not easily sell.

Everton have also been linked with midfielders this summer, including Juventus’ Douglas Luiz, who they held talks about signing.

And Bissouma could well fit the bill for the Toffees.