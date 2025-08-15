Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Everton are planning a raid for Wolves goalkeeper Tom King as the player could be interested in a switch, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Midlands outfit brought in King from Northampton Town in the summer of 2023 and he has featured only once for Wolves’ senior team in his career.

Last season, during the final game of the season, he came on as a substitute to make his Wolves debut against Brentford.

The 30-year-old is well aware that he is well down the pecking order with Jose Sa and Sam Johnstone ahead of him.

Now he might be presented with an opportunity to change clubs, with Everton planning a move for King this summer.

It is also suggested that the goalkeeper might be enticed by a move to Merseyside to play under David Moyes.

Everton saw two of their goalkeepers, Asmir Begovic and Billy Crellin, depart the club on free transfer following the expiry of their contracts.

Goalkeeper Age Jordan Pickford 31 Mark Travers 26 Harry Tyrer 23 Everton’s first team goalkeepers

The Toffees were quick to bring in replacements as they went in and signed Mark Travers from Bournemouth and he is expected to provide competition to Jordan Pickford.

Moyes still wants to add an experienced head to his goalkeeper department and sees the 30-year-old to be the right choice.

Wolves are well stacked in the goalkeeping department as Vitor Pereira has Daniel Bentley as his third choice in the team and they might be willing to let King leave for a suitable offer.

King’s contract with Wolves expires in 2027 while the Midlands outfit have an option in his contract to extend it for a further one year.

Everton goalkeeper Harry Tyrer has been strongly linked with an exit from the club following his superb loan spell at Blackpool last season.

Should Tyrer leave the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Moyes’ need for another goalkeeper will become more acute as he aims to make sure he has enough cover in the position.