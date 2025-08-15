Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former Bristol City goalkeeper Stefan Bajic is set to join French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg today.

Bristol City signed Bajic from French side Pau FC in the summer of 2022 and he made only two appearances for the Robins in his career.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of the first season on loan at Valenciennes from the Championship side, where he made 15 appearances.

Last season, he was down the pecking order under former boss Liam Manning and made only one appearance for the first team, in the EFL Cup first round against Coventry City.

After two seasons with the Robins, where he barely touched the ball, Bajic decided to leave on a free transfer this summer to seek new challenges.

Bajic is someone who is sought after in France, as former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior’s Strasbourg took him on a trial.

The ex-Robins star impressed Rosenior during the trial period and according to French journalist Marc Mechenoua, Bajic is now set to join Strasbourg.

Goalkeeper Age Max O’Leary 28 Radek Vitek 21 Joe Lumley 30 Lewis Thomas 27 Bristol City’s goalkeeping options

Bajic is well aware of the challenges of Ligue 1 and he will be hoping to secure more game time under the former Tigers boss.

He will sign a one-year deal with an option to extend it for a further year with the club and he is expected to complete his move today.

Bristol City, on the other hand have moved in quickly in the market to strengthen their goalkeeper department after the departure of Bajic.

They brought in Manchester United’s Radek Vitek on a season-long loan and Joe Lumley from Southampton on a free transfer.

Bristol City new manager Gerhard Struber gave Vitek the nod to start the first league game against Sheffield United and they won it 4-1; earlier in the week during their EFL Cup game, Lumley was in the starting line-up.