Fulham boss Marco Silva has been told ‘not to miss the opportunity’ to land Leeds United target Mehdi Taremi from Inter Milan.

The experienced hitman is expected to move from Inter Milan before the transfer window closes and the Premier League is tipped to be his destination.

Fulham and Leeds have been leading the push for the Iran international and only recently, the Yorkshire side were suggested to be in the lead.

It is unclear if they are still actively chasing Taremi, but Leeds have continued to be linked with strikers despite moving to snap up the injury prone Dominic Calvert-Lewin in a sign they may not want to put all their eggs in his basket.

Fulham though have increased their efforts to land Taremi and now former Iran boss Carlos Queiroz has spoken to his countryman Silva.

According to Iranian journalist Hatam Shiralizadeh, Queiroz has told Silva ‘not to miss the opportunity’ to sign Teremi.

He has a good relationship with Silva and has shared insights about the characteristics of the Iran striker.

Player From Fee Emile Smith‑Rowe Arsenal £27 m Jean Michael Seri Nice £25 m Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace £25 m Andre‑Frank Zambo Anguissa Marseille £22.8 m Aleksandar Mitrovic Newcastle United £22 m Fulham’s top 5 record transfers

Queiroz rates Taremi highly and played an indirect role in his move to Portuguese side Rio Ave, which was his first step into European football.

From there the striker went on to FC Porto, where he was prolific in front of goal.

Inter Milan secured his services last summer on a three-year contract, but a year later are ready to let him move on if the deal is right.

Playing in the Premier League is likely to be hugely tempting for Taremi and Fulham are set to lose striker Rodrigo Muniz to Atalanta.

Muniz has said his goodbyes to his team-mates at Craven Cottage in full anticipation of making the move.

Leeds made Muniz a priority target this summer, but were unable to make progress in front of Fulham’s €50m asking price and the player’s desire for Champions League football.