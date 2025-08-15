George Wood/Getty Images

Rangers and West Ham United target Pierce Charles is now attracting interest from French top flight side Strasbourg, who are ‘interested in a deal’ to snap him up.

Goalkeeper Charles is on the books at troubled Sheffield Wednesday and clubs have been eyeing a cut-price deal due to the Owls’ financial issues.

Rangers and West Ham are both keen on scooping up the Northern Ireland shot-stopper and put bids in to Sheffield Wednesday.

They were forced to walk away though when they received no response and will be continuing to watch matters closely.

Now, according to journalist Mike McGrath, there is interest in Charles from Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

The Ligue 1 outfit are ‘interested in a deal’ to take Charles to France this summer and will hope they can succeed where Rangers and West Ham failed.

Rangers and West Ham were offering bids of £1m plus, while Sheffield Wednesday have wanted a huge £8m to sell.

How much Strasbourg might put on the table to tempt Sheffield Wednesday into doing business remains to be seen.

Losing Charles would be another huge blow to Sheffield Wednesday, who have seen a host of key players depart Hillsborough this summer.

Rangers currently have Jack Butland in goal, but with the Gers consistently linked with other goalkeepers, it remains to be seen if he is still considered a long term number 1.

West Ham have just signed a goalkeeper in the shape of Mads Hermansen, from Leicester City, but the chance to pick up Charles on a cut-price deal was one they were keen to see if they could take.

If Strasbourg can establish an acceptable price with Wednesday for Charles, that would allow Rangers and West Ham to assess whether to go back in with another offer.

Sheffield Wednesday could not currently replace Charles easily, as they are operating under an EFL transfer embargo.