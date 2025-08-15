Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wolves are currently in the process of putting Hellas Verona right-back Jackson Tchatchoua through his medical paces.

The Molineux side have been looking for an attack-minded right-back since the departure of Nelson Semedo earlier this summer.

They tried to do deals for Marc Pubill and Juanlu Sanchez, but having failed quickly turned to Cameroon international Tchatchoua.

Nottingham Forest also held an interest in the Hellas Verona man, while Everton scouted him towards the end of last season.

Wolves though agreed a fee with Hellas Verona earlier this week and are moving quickly to get him into the building.

Now, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Tchatchoua ‘is completing his medical’ with Wolves.

Should he come through the medical checks then he will put pen to paper to a five-year contract at Molineux, with the terms already agreed.

Club League AC Milan Serie A Everton Premier League Nottingham Forest Premier League Inter Milan Serie A Napoli Serie A Wolves Premier League Linked with Jackson Tchatchoua this summer

The move will come too late for the right-back to be involved in Wolves’ opening game of the season at home against Manchester City.

Tchatchoua will though hope to put himself in the mix to feature the following weekend when Wolves take a trip down to the south coast to take on Bournemouth.

Then, in their final game before the transfer window closes, Tchatchoua could come face to face with Everton, who also considered signing him.

The defender will be keen to hit the ground running in the Premier League for Wolves, especially with some concern over how the club will cope having lost a number of key players over the summer.

Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha have been sold by Wolves.