Richard Keys has opened up on what he has heard about the Alexander Isak to Liverpool saga and revealed he has been told Real Madrid may well be in the frame.

Isak has demanded a move away from Newcastle United this summer and Liverpool are his preferred destination.

Liverpool have seen a bid of £110m turned down by the Magpies, who are not keen to sell, despite Isak refusing to play for the club at the moment.

As the days tick by towards the end of the transfer window it remains unclear whether Newcastle will sell Isak or keep him at the club against his will.

Keys is sure that Isak would not have taken the action he has without a good idea that he could get out of St James’ Park before the window closes.

He lifted the lid on what he has heard about Liverpool’s latest proposal to Newcastle, while also admitting that he has been told Real Madrid may well now also be in the frame for the Sweden international.

“I heard today that Liverpool have made a bid of £110m…a second offer of £80m now and £60m next season”, Keys said on beIN SPORTS.

“Take your pick.

“But I’ve also heard that Real Madrid might be in the frame.

“I can’t believe he would have gone out on the limb that he has without being fairly certain that he will be gone before the window closes.”

If Real Madrid really are an option for Isak then Newcastle would likely favour selling him abroad rather than to Premier League rivals in the shape of Liverpool.

Newcastle had made Hugo Ekitike their top attacking target this summer, but were muscled out of the way by Liverpool, who snapped him up from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ekitike scored for Liverpool in his first Premier League game on Friday night, as the Reds beat Bournemouth 4-2 at Anfield.