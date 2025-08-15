Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Leeds United are in ‘advanced talks’ with Leicester City for the signature of Everton target James Justin, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Whites are keen to continue to strengthen and adding a full-back is on the agenda, with Isaac Schmidt likely on his way out soon.

Schmidt is closing in on a loan move to German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

Justin is very much on Leeds’ radar and the Whites have even held an interest in him since 2018.

Everton have also been widely linked with a possible move for Justin, but it is now Leeds who look like they are making the running.

The Whites are now ‘in advanced talks’ to bring in Justin from Leicester and put him at the disposal of boss Daniel Farke this season.

Despite Leicester being relegated from the Premier League last season and being dire at the back, Justin’s stock has not suffered.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

The defender has been hailed for his pace in the past and Farke believes he can make an impact in the top flight at Leeds.

It now remains to be seen how quickly Leeds can get the deal over the line and whether Everton make an attempt to hijack it before the Whites can complete it.

David Moyes’ right-back options are Nathan Patterson, who has often struggled to stay fit, and the ageing Seamus Coleman, who will turn 37 years old in October.

Moyes can also slot Jake O’Brien into the position, but he is a natural centre-back and the Everton manager may want to deploy him there.

Everton did show interest in Hellas Verona right-back Jackson Tchatchoua and scouted him.

Tchatchoua though is set to complete a move to Wolves and is flying in today to undergo a medical with the Molineux side ahead of a move for just over £10m.