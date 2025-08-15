Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Liverpool have ‘withdrawn’ Ben Doak from the squad for this evening’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth as a move looms, according to journalist Paul Joyce.

The Reds signed 19-year-old Doak from Scottish giants Celtic in 2022 and he has featured ten times for Liverpool’s senior side.

Last summer, he joined Middlesbrough on loan and featured 24 times for Boro, while making ten goal contributions before his season came to an early end due to a hamstring injury.

This summer he has been racking up interest from several clubs with Premier League outfits, with West Ham and Bournemouth among them.

Doak has also been linked with a move back to Scotland, with Glasgow giants Rangers and Celtic both admirers of his talents.

Now though it appears that Doak is closing in on a move to Bournemouth and he has been ‘withdrawn’ from Liverpool’s matchday squad for their Premier League opener tonight as a result.

Liverpool are due to play host to Bournemouth at Anfield and the Cherries are looking to sign him for around £25m.

Club Years Celtic 2021-2022 Liverpool 2022- Middlesbrough (loan) 2024-2025 Ben Doak’s career history

That would bring in more money for Liverpool at the same time as they are about to sign promising young Italian centre-back Giovanni Leoni.

The Premier League giants put Leoni through his medical on Thursday after having agreed a fee with Parma for him.

Liverpool have not finished in the transfer market yet, with another centre-back and striker sought and Marc Guehi and Alexander Isak the top options.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool might include a buy-back clause in the deal to sell Doak, who is highly rated on Merseyside.

The attacker will get the chance to see his current club in action against his prospective one this evening.

Bournemouth finished ninth in the Premier League last season under Andoni Iraola.