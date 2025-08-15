Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Antony is pressuring Manchester United to agree a deal for him to return to Real Betis, amid the Spanish side reserving the number 7 shirt for him and keeping back a non-EU spot.

The Brazilian winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Betis, after newly appointed manager Ruben Amorim decided he was surplus to requirements.

At Betis, Antony looked like he was liberated from the weight of his price tag and the media glare at Old Trafford, and contributed nine goals in 26 appearances.

His form also saw him recalled by Carlo Ancelotti to the Brazil side after a two year absence.

The loan worked out for all parties; Manchester United retained value on a player for whom they paid such a hefty price, Antony was able to prevent a further decline in his career and Betis obtained a quality player who contributed to their run in the Conference League to the final.

Manchester United signed Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford for a reported fee of around £71m over the summer and it leaves Antony redundant at Manchester again.

Antony is now pressuring Manchester United to let him go back to Real Betis once again, according to Spanish journalist Alvaro Borrego.

Manager Time at Club Ruben Amorim November 2024 – present Erik ten Hag May 2022 – October 2024 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer December 2018 (caretaker), made permanent March 2019 – November 2021 Jose Mourinho May 2016 – December 2018 Louis van Gaal July 2014 – May 2016 Last five permanent Manchester United managers

Betis too, have left the number 7 shirt vacant and reserved a non-EU spot with the expectation that Antony will join.

Further, both Antony and Betis are boosted by the fact that no significant offers for him from elsewhere have emerged.

Betis though, will not pursue a permanent transfer in the offing and will instead look to loan Antony for the season with an option to buy.

The Red Devils are still in the market for potential signings, with Carlos Baleba being a key target for Amorim.

Matheus Cunha, Diego Leon and Benjamin Sesko have already signed in addition to Mbeumo and Manchester United might feel a need to balance the books in preparation for further arrivals.

If funds could be raised from elsewhere, another loan to Betis might be the best possible outcome for all concerned parties again.

Manchester United’s season begins on Sunday when they welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford and Real Betis’ begins a day later when they head to Elche.