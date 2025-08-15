Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest are prepared to double the wages of Manchester City talent Rico Lewis as they push to sign the 20-year-old.

Evangelos Marinakis and his recruitment team are accelerating their efforts to sign players before the end of this month.

They have raised money very efficiently by selling players in the ongoing window, as Anthony Elanga, Danilo, Ramon Sosa, Lewis O’Brien, Andrew Omobamidele and Matt Turner’s departures have brought in a significant amount of money.

Dan Ndoye, Igor Jesus and Jair Cunha have been brought in, but Nottingham Forest are working to bring in multiple players through the doors.

Rennes have agreed to a bid for Arnaud Kalimuendo, James McAtee’s medical is scheduled, and they are now targeting a versatile player capable of filling multiple roles.

According to journalist Alex Crook, Nottingham Forest are trying to get Manchester City’s 20-year-old Lewis alongside McAtee.

It has been suggested that the five-time England-capped star would be set for a lucrative payday if he joins Forest, as the Tricky Trees are willing to double his wages.

Level played at England U16s England U18s England U19s England U21s England England teams Rico Lewis has played for

Lewis’ contract has not been renewed at the Etihad since 2023, and with almost 100 senior games under his belt for the Cityzens, he might well feel he does deserve a significant raise.

Pep Guardiola has mostly used him as a right-back or a left-back, but Lewis can slot in as a defensive midfielder or a central midfielder very comfortably.

Although he is not a guaranteed starter at the Etihad, he appeared in 44 matches last season, logging nearly 3,200 minutes of action for Manchester City.

Now it remains to be seen if Nottingham Forest will be able to satisfy the Cityzens with their offer to let the 20-year-old leave in the coming days.