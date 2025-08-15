Pete Norton/Getty Images

Nordi Mukiele is ‘on his way to England’ to complete his move from Paris Saint-Germain to Sunderland.

The Black Cats recently brought in Omar Alderete to strengthen their defence, but wanted another defender to further solidify it.

They turned to PSG and Mukiele, with a fee having been agreed to take him to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland will pay PSG a fee of €11m for the 27-year-old defender, while they also have an agreement on personal terms already in place.

Now, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mukiele is ‘on his way to England’ to complete the move to Sunderland.

The Black Cats will be looking to quickly put the defender through his medical tests and if he passes without an issue then he can put pen to paper to his contract.

PSG signed him from German side RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022, for an initial fee of €10m.

Club Years Laval 2014-2017 Montpellier 2017-2018 RB Leipzig 2018-2022 Paris Saint-Germain 2022- Bayer Leverkusen (loan) 2024-2025 Nordi Mukiele’s career history

He struggled to make a big impact at the Parc des Princes though and was loaned out to Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen for last season.

Mukiele will be aiming to hit the ground running at Sunderland and establish himself as an important part of Regis Le Bris’ defence.

The Frenchman will offer Le Bris defensive versatility as he is able to operate either as a centre-back or as a right-back, which could well prove useful over the course of the season.

A torn muscle fibre kept Mukiele out towards the end of last season for Leverkusen and Sunderland will be looking to make sure it has all healed up.

His Black Cats debut could come against fellow newly promoted club Burnley at Turf Moor on 23rd August.