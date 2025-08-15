Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Ajax feel signing West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez on a permanent basis is ‘out of the question’, but believe they have ‘a chance’ of loaning him, which would help youngster Jorthy Mokio develop.

West Ham have been careful with their transfer business in the window, both in terms of incomings and outgoings, but Graham Potter has been handed some fresh faces.

The Hammers only finished 14th last season in the Premier League table and are looking to improve in the upcoming campaign.

The departure of Mohammed Kudus has brought in a significant amount of money, but more players could exit the London Stadium in the ongoing window.

Alvarez, who joined West Ham from Dutch giants Ajax back in the summer of 2023 for a hefty £35m, has featured regularly for the Hammers.

He had some injury issues and ended up starting only 20 Premier League games, racking up around 1,800 minutes in the league.

According to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, Ajax are spying an opportunity, though signing him on a permanent deal is ‘out of the question’.

Club Years Club America 2016-2019 Ajax 2019-2023 West Ham United 2023- Edson Alvarez’s career history

Ajax instead feel that they could have ‘a chance’ of doing a loan deal for Alvarez.

They think that a loan would make sense as the Mexican can guide their highly rated 17-year-old Mokio to develop.

Alvarez and Mokio share similar playing styles, and with nearly 150 games under his belt, Alvarez is seen as an ideal mentor to guide the young Belgian’s development.

Potter is now looking to sign another midfielder as a priority, which could further affect Alvarez’s game time.

The Hammers want Southampton’s Mateus Fernandes, but have seen a first offer knocked back comprehensively.

Lille’s Ngal’ayel Mukau is another possible contender to be signed and West Ham are keen, however he will cost over €20m.

Experienced Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini is another option.