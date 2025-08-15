George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United loan star Mateo Joseph could be in line for a blockbuster Mallorca debut this weekend after the club managed to register him in time.

Despite Joseph starting last season as Daniel Farke’s main striker up top, he has been loaned out for this season, with the Spaniard keen to move.

Real Betis showed keen interest in signing Joseph, just as they had in the winter transfer window earlier this year, but Leeds loaned him to Mallorca.

Mallorca did not secure an option to buy and the deal has simply taken the form of a straight loan.

Now Mallorca have managed to get Joseph registered in time for their La Liga opener this weekend, including him in their matchday squad.

Mallorca are due to play host to Barcelona on Saturday evening and that will offer Joseph the chance for a blockbuster debut in La Liga.

Barcelona won La Liga last season, finishing four points ahead of Real Madrid, while Mallorca came tenth.

The Blaugrana won both their games with Mallorca last term, including a 5-1 thumping of Mallorca away from home.

Scoring against Barcelona would be extra special for Joseph as he came through the youth set-up at their Catalan rivals Espanyol.

He has never played his senior football in Spain and will be relishing the chance to do so.

Joseph, who has played for Spain Under-21s, may also feel that a good campaign in La Liga could even give him a shot at getting into the senior Spain squad.

Success in Spain would mean that Leeds would see Joseph’s value increase during his loan spell, ahead of his expected return to Elland Road next summer.