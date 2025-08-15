Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Southampton have made initial contact for Heidenheim winger Leo Scienza and they have added him to their shortlist following that.

Following their relegation after they experienced a horrible season in the Premier League, Saints are in for a squad rejig.

New boss Will Still is looking to implement his ideas to take his Saints project forward and they have done some level of transfer business already.

Kamaldeen Sulemana and Samuel Amo-Ameyaw have already left, and Samuel Edozie has also made it clear that he wants to join Club Brugge.

This situation has made Southampton look for a new winger and they have set their sights on the German league to look for their man.

According to German journalist Patrick Berger, Heidenheim’s 26-year-old Scienza is a player who is now on their radar.

It has been suggested that the Championship club decided to put him on their shortlist after making initial contact with his camp.

Club Lajeandense Fanna Schalke Magdeburg Ulm Heidenheim Clubs Leo Scienza has played for

Southampton chiefs Johannes Spors and Tim Lederer are well aware of the Bundesliga attacker’s quality, following his performances in last season’s relegation playoffs.

He scored six times and provided eight assists in the previous campaign in 37 appearances, and has Southampton’s eyes on him.

With the Brazilian’s contract set to run until the summer of 2027, the German club are expected to ask for a fee in the mid-digit million range.

Heidenheim will likely be keen to see business done as quickly as possible if it is done, to give them time to use the cash for their own reinforcements.

Coventry City star Jack Rudoni is also a key target for Southampton this summer, as Mateus Fernandes could be heading out of the club.

Fernandes is wanted by Premier League side West Ham.