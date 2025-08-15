Michael Regan/Getty Images

Czech top-flight outfit Banik Ostrava and Stoke City ‘have agreed a €4m fee’ for Tomas Rigo, who is now set for a move to the Championship side.

Stoke have been very efficient with their signings this summer, after they had a forgettable last campaign in the Championship.

They have added experience to the side with the signings of Steven Nzonzi and former West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell.

The likes of Divin Mubama, Jamie Donley, with the newest addition of Lamine Cisse from Bastia might provide them with much-needed attacking impetus.

Now, they are looking to add more legs to the engine room of the side, and have set their sight away from England.

According to Italian journalist Lorenzo Lepore, Stoke City have agreed to sign 23-year-old Slovakia midfielder from Banik Ostrava.

The Czech Republic outfit are set to pocket a hefty €4m fee to let the Slovakia midfielder go to the Championship side.

Club Slavia Prague Sellier & Bellot Banik Ostrava Clubs Tomas Rigo has played for

Stoke City and Rigo have personal terms in place and the Czech club waited until after Thursday’s Conference League qualifier game against Austria Vienna.

Now that the clubs have an agreement in place for the central midfielder, the Potters are expected to make his capture official next week.

The 23-year-old came through Slavia Prague’s youth system and has played 78 games for Banik Ostrava.

A host of European clubs, including the likes of Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Sevilla and Stuttgart, were chasing Rigo, but Stoke City are set to secure the midfielder, seeing off the big competition for him.

Now it remains to be seen how quickly he can hit the ground running in the Championship as Robins’ men aim to push their way up into the promotion mix this season.