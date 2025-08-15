Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Fenerbahce have gone in with an offer for Leeds United target Noah Okafor, but AC Milan ‘are unwilling to sell him after a strong pre-season’.

Rossoneri attacker Okafor is proving to be popular in the closing month of the summer transfer window as clubs look for a top class winger to add to the ranks.

Fenerbahce want a wide attacker, with Marco Asensio someone they have tried to sign but struggled to, while they have also been linked with Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey.

They are now focused on Okafor, which puts them in competition with Leeds, who want to sign a winger before the window closes and like the AC Milan man.

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have put an offer to both the player and AC Milan, according to Sky Italia (via Tutto Mercato Web).

However, AC Milan do not want to sell Okafor, having been hugely impressed with how he performed over the course of pre-season.

He has earned the trust of boss Massimiliano Allegri and is expected to play a key role for the Rossoneri coach as the season unfolds.

Club Years Basel 2018-2020 Red Bull Salzburg 2020-2023 AC Milan 2023- Napoli (loan) 2025 Noah Okafor’s career history

It is a turnaround for Okafor, who spent the second half of last season on loan at eventual Italian champions Napoli.

AC Milan could still be tested for the 25-year-old before the transfer window closes and it remains to be seen if they might have a rethink, especially if the offers on the table are lucrative.

Okafor, a Switzerland international, was snapped up by AC Milan from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2023.

Heading into a World Cup year, the winger will be keen to make sure wherever he is, he is playing week in, week out.