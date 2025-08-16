Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Fixture: Aston Villa vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has picked his starting lineup and substitutes to lock horns with Aston Villa in the Magpies’ first Premier League game of the season this afternoon.

Howe has had to deal with Alexander Isak publicly demanding a move and refusing to play, with the Swede unavailable for the game at Villa Park as a result.

What might happen with Isak continues to be a talking point, with Richard Keys having just revealed he has now heard Real Madrid are also in the mix for him.

Newcastle have had a recent transfer window boost as defender Malick Thiaw turned down a number of big clubs to move to St James’ Park.

Howe has confirmed he is without Joe Willock, but apart from that has had a fully fit squad to be able to choose from, with the exception of Isak.

Last season, Newcastle found themselves on the end of a 4-1 thrashing at Villa Park, as Aston Villa ran riot with goals from Ollie Watkins, Ian Maatsen, Amadou Onana and a Dan Burn own goal.

This afternoon, Howe selects Nick Pope in goal in his Newcastle United lineup, while in front of the goalkeeper are Kieran Tripper, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Tino Livramento.

In midfield, Newcastle look towards Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, while leading the attacking charge today are Anthony Gordon, Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes.

If Howe needs to shake up his Newcastle United lineup against Aston Villa at any point during the 90 minutes then he has a host of substitutes he can turn to.

These include new boys Aaron Ramsdale and Malick Thiaw.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Aston Villa

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Tonali, Joelintoin, Guimaraes, Elanga, Barnes, Gordon

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Hall, Botman, Thiaw, Krafth, Osula, Murphy, Seung-soo, Miley