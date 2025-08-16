Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Aston Villa target Hector Fort is not in Barcelona’s matchday squad today, amid the prospect he could well be allowed to depart before the transfer window closes.

Unai Emery’s side are looking to shape up their squad ahead of a long season, as they will be playing in the Europa League and will compete to do well in the Premier League.

Ivorian forward Evann Guessand has been their only notable signing so far, but they want to add more players.

Unai Emery wants a new right-back before the window slams shut and has shown interest in a Spanish full-back.

Villa are keen on Barcelona’s 19-year-old Fort, who they have made contact over in recent days and want to be kept informed about his situation at the La Liga giants.

It was suggested that if Barcelona want to let him go this summer, Aston Villa want to be in the mix to sign him.

Now, in a further sign that Barcelona are preparing to make do without Fort, he has not been included in their matchday squad for today’s La Liga clash against Mallorca.

Level Years Spain Under-16s 2021 Spain Under-17s 2023 Spain Under-19s 2024 Hector Fort at international level

The Spain Under-19 international came through the esteemed La Masia academy and has played 30 senior games for Barcelona.

Aston Villa could let go of their winter signing, Andres Garcia, this summer with interest from Sevilla.

The Villa Park outfit though are not directly aware of Sevilla wanting him at the moment.

Fort’s contract at the Spanish side runs out next year, and with Barcelona’s recent financial struggles, they might cash in on him.

The teenage full-back is comfortable playing as a right-back and as a left-back, and it remains to be seen whether Villa have made progress for him behind the scenes.