Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Roma want to complete the loan capture of Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey ‘early next week’.

The 28-year-old winger joined Aston Villa in 2021 and has featured in 144 games for the Villa Park outfit, while contributing 22 goals and 24 assists.

Bailey could move on from Aston Villa before the window closes as the club look to make space for new arrivals and Roma are leading the hunt for him, despite Besiktas being hugely keen.

Roma’s sporting director Frederic Massara met with Bailey’s father in Italy earlier this week and agreed personal terms, leaving a deal with Villa the only thing needing to be resolved.

The Giallorossi are opting for a loan with an option to buy and they are in negotiations with Aston Villa to agree a deal.

Bailey’s current contract with Aston Villa runs out in 2027, but the Villans have an option to extend his stay for a further year.

Now Roma are not standing still and, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, they want to complete the transfer early next week.

Club League Besiktas Super Lig Fenerbahce Super Lig Roma Serie A Clubs linked with Leon Bailey

They will use this weekend to conclude the final details of the deal with Aston Villa, then proceed next week to the paperwork stage and look to get Bailey through a medical.

If there are no hiccups then Roma may well be able to achieve their aim of completing the deal early next week.

The Jamaican last season played a bit part role and struggled with injuries in the latter part of the campaign.

Bailey made his last appearance for Aston Villa in May against Tottenham Hotspur by coming on as a substitute, which could very well be his last appearance for the Birmingham outfit.

Unai Emery did not have Bailey in his matchday squad for Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle United.