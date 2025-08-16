Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Coventry City have received an offer for defender Bobby Thomas from Championship rivals Sheffield United, according to the BBC.

Frank Lampard’s side signed Thomas from Burnley in 2023 and he has been a key part of the Sky Blues’ defence since he joined them.

Last season, Thomas featured 40 times for Coventry in the Championship and helped them reach the playoffs, where they suffered defeat at the hands of Sunderland.

The 24-year-old centre-back started Coventry’s first game of the season against Hull City last weekend, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Now he is attracting interest from Sheffield United, who began their Championship campaign with a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Bristol City.

Ruben Selles brought in Tyler Bidon on loan from Nottingham Forest to help to solidify his defence and he wants to add one more centre-back in the form of Thomas.

The Blades have gone in with a bid in the region of £5m to Coventry City to take the experienced defender to Yorkshire.

It is also suggested that there could be a bid of £8m on the table.

Club Burnley Kendal Town Barrow Bristol Rovers Barnsley Coventry City Clubs Bobby Thomas has played for

Lampard, however, will be reluctant to lose his defensive rock, Thomas, so close to the end of the summer transfer window.

Coventry have had a quiet transfer window as they have brought in three signings, two of them from Premier League outfits Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion in the form of Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Carl Rushworth.

It is, however, unclear whether Thomas, who is closing in on his 100th appearance for Coventry, wants to depart the CBS Arena this summer to join Sheffield United.

Thomas has been included in the starting line-up for Coventry’s clash against Derby County at Pride Park in what may well be seen as a statement of intent from the club over their desire to keep hold of him.

If offers come in and the price keeps going up though, it remains to be seen at what level Coventry would no longer be able to say no.