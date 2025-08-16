Carl Recine/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have hit choppy waters this evening in talks with Crystal Palace over signing Eberechi Eze, as discussions have become ‘difficult’.

Thomas Frank’s men, who crushed Burnley 3-0 in their Premier League opener on Saturday, have been putting in work to get a deal for Eze over the line in recent hours.

With the player keen to make the move and Crystal Palace aware of that, Tottenham have been aiming to sign him for around the £60m mark.

Spurs have had confidence that a deal would be done and they would pluck him from Selhurst Park, but matters do not appear to be as simple as that.

Talks between the two clubs have ‘become difficult over this evening’, according to journalist Miguel Delaney.

What the sticking points are remains to be seen, but Palace are not keen on losing Eze and will want a replacement bringing in if he does go.

They have made an approach for Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss, who could be seen as someone who could come in and fill the void created by a departure for Eze.

Club Years QPR 2016-2020 Wycombe Wanderers (loan) 2017-2018 Crystal Palace 2020- Eberechi Eze’s career history

For Tottenham, Eze’s £68m release clause has now expired and they need to negotiate a fee with Crystal Palace if a move is to happen.

All eyes will now switch towards Palace’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday to see if Eze is at all involved.

The attacking midfielder played a key role in helping Crystal Palace to win the FA Cup last season and make Eagles history.

They will play in the Conference League this season due to falling foul of UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules.

A move to Tottenham though would put Eze into the Champions League.