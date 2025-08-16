Paul Harding/Getty Images

Leeds United are now at risk of missing out on Bilal El Khannouss, as fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace have made an approach to Leicester City for him, according to journalist David Ornstein.

The Whites have brought in players consistently throughout the transfer window to add to their engine room and backline.

However, they have had trouble signing creative and attacking players, as some have been sceptical about joining a newly promoted Premier League side, based on their fate in recent campaigns.

Even though they have signed Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin for their frontline, both have a poor injury record, and were free agents.

Now they want to add a creative attacking midfielder to their ranks and relegated Leicester’s El Khannouss emerged as a top target, with the club having held talks with his camp.

Newcastle United contacted the player’s entourage to explore a deal, but so far, they have not made any concrete steps towards the Morocco international.

Crystal Palace, though, could lose their talismanic attacking midfield star Eberechi Eze, who is pushing to join Tottenham Hotspur, and are looking for his replacement.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

And they have already made an approach to the Foxes for the 21-year-old, which puts Leeds in real danger of missing out on another target.

Even though El Khonnouss has multiple suitors from the Premier League, there is no guarantee that he will leave the club.

El Khannouss has hit the ground running this season, as he registered two assists in Leicester’s 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

He has been clear though that he does not want to be playing his football in the Championship this season.

Morocco are due to host the Africa Cup of Nations at the end of the year and El Khannouss will want to arrive there having played at Premier League level.

Now all eyes are on whether Leeds up their attempts to sign El Khannouss given Crystal Palace are making a push for the Moroccan.