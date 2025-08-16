Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is pushing to join Tottenham Hotspur, as he has already agreed personal terms with the north Londoners and a conflict between the Eagles and the midfielder is looming.

Looking to build on their Europa League success and qualification for the Champions League, Tottenham are picking up the pace in the transfer market.

Mohammed Kudus has been brought in to improve the attack, while experienced holding midfielder Joao Palhinha joined on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich.

James Maddison’s long-term injury and club legend Heung-min Son’s departure have made them look for quality attackers.

Palace number 10 Eze has been identified as a top target, and the Selhurst Park outfit are well-informed about the situation.

The 27-year-old England international is now ready to leave Selhurst Park and he is ‘pushing to join Tottenham’, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

He has already agreed personal terms with Spurs and wants Crystal Palace to let him leave Selhurst Park.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Oliver Glasner’s side play against Chelsea on Sunday and he is expected not to be part of the Palace squad in their opening league game of the season, with ‘conflict looming’.

The transfer window shuts down on 1st September and Crystal Palace may well have to step on the accelerator to find a replacement for Eze, especially if he pushes to go.

Eze has been at Crystal Palace since 2020 and he has 168 appearances for the Eagles to his name, scoring 40 times and assisting 28 times in the process.

Tottenham are simultaneously working to sign Manchester City winger Savinho, whose agents are expected to fly to London to ‘unlock’ his transfer early next week.

If Spurs could land both Eze and Savinho before the window closes then that would be seen as a big statement of intent.